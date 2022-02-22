NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 449.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

