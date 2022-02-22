National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $480.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $438.81 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.06 and a 200-day moving average of $500.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

