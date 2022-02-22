National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.47. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.02 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

