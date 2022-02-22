National Asset Management Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.25. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

