National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

LAKE stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

