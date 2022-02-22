National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth $8,770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $105.55 and a 12 month high of $157.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

