National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

