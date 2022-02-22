National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

HIG stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

