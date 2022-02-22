National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.99. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 126,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

