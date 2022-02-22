National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOA. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $468.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

