National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 86.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

