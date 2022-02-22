National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.28

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 1531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

