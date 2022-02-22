NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RBSPF stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion and a PE ratio of -44.71.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

