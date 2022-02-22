Nerva Price Hits $0.0105 on Exchanges (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Nerva has a total market capitalization of $178,951.90 and $76.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nerva has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00043286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Buying and Selling Nerva

