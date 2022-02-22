Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 14,692 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

