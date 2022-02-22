Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 726,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,414,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,478,000.

Several analysts have commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

