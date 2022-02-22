Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $398,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.40%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

