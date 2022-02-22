Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.