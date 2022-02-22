Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 73.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POST opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.