Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $287.63 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

