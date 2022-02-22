Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00078948 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

