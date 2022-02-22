Nevro (NVRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.91. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

