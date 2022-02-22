Nevro (NVRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Nevro stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.91. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.
In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.08.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.
