New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,612,000 after buying an additional 442,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

