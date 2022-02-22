New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.17 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.78.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $72,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,843 shares of company stock worth $9,296,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,956,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

