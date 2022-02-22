Newcrest Mining Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
