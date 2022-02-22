NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 22058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 million and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

