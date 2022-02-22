NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 22058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.33 million and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53.
NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)
