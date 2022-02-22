Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Lessened by Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $175.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,982. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.48 and a 12-month high of $185.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

