NEXT (NEXT) Trading 22% Lower This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $472,832.52 and approximately $229.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00280535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002104 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

