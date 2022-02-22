Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.11

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 12545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several research firms recently commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nielsen by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

