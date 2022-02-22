NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 21.3% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 11,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 73.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 519,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $75,494,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 163,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

