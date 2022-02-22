Nordea Equity Research Lowers Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Leroy Seafood Group alerts:

Shares of LYSFY stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Leroy Seafood Group has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leroy Seafood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leroy Seafood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.