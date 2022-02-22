Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,264 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 198,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. 14,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,859. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

