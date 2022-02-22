NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,580,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 100,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,615. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

