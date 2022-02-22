Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

