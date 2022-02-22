Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.

NUWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

