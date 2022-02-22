Nuwellis (NUWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.01.
NUWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Nuwellis
Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.
