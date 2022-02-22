nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.61 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. 2,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,982. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

