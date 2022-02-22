Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OSH. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,915,000 after buying an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,722,000 after buying an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

