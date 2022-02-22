Observer 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $369,724.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Observer has a market cap of $18.53 million and $369,724.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00108689 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

