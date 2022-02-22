Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OSEC opened at GBX 79.27 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.28. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 77.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.82.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

