Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Declares GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:OSEC opened at GBX 79.27 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.28. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 77.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.82.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.