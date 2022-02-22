OKB Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One OKB coin can now be bought for $17.61 or 0.00046903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $177.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108668 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

