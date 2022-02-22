ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.