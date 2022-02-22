Only1 (LIKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.49 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Only1 has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $668,754.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00037019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00108903 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,655,300 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.