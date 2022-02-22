Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.
Onto Innovation stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
