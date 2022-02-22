Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Onto Innovation by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

