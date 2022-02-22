Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

