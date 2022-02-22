Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
OPS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
