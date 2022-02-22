Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Opsens (CVE:OPS) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 331.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Get Opsens alerts:

OPS stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,144. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.39.

In other Opsens news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of Opsens stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,800.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.