Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.79 ($13.39).

EPA:ORA opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.68. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

