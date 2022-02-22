Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.72% of Organogenesis worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $17,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 1,111.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

