Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,978 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $143,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 528.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 313,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

