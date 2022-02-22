Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 51,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,573,415 shares.The stock last traded at $17.67 and had previously closed at $17.08.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

