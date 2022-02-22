OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($9.04) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.74) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.74) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.77) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 555 ($7.55).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 515 ($7.00) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 548.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 516.78. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.51 ($8.00).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.